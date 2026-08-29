‘Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat is not a Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that a Hindu who believes India should have no Muslims isn’t truly a Hindu. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the 'One World One Humanity' event, in New York on Saturday. (One World One Humanity) “If you call yourself a Hindu, you must believe that all paths lead to the same destination. Every human being has inherent dignity, there is no fundamental difference between us,” Bhagwat told a crowd at a faith leaders’ conference titled ‘One World One Humanity' in New York. “Those who truly know view everyone equally, whether a learned scholar or a dog. These external differences merely decorate nature. While we must navigate through them in daily life, the underlying reality remains, we are one. The illusions of division exist and may thrive for a time, but eventually they will fade, only for new illusions to take their place,” he added. Follow Mohan Bhagwat speech at Madison Square Garden LIVE updates here

Deep Dive What did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat say about Hindus' views on Muslims in Bharat? Why did Mohan Bhagwat express his belief in unity among different religions? How did Mohan Bhagwat address concerns from Muslims at his Delhi lecture in 2018?

He also recalled being questioned by several Muslims about his “claim of a Hindu Rashtra” during his lecture series in New Delhi in 2018. “In 2018 during my lecture series in Delhi, several Muslim brothers present there asked me, 'you are a Hindu organisation. You speak of Hindu Rashtra. What about us Muslims? Will you drive us out?' I told them, 'no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he ceases to be a Hindu,” he said.

Bhagwat made the remarks hours before his scheduled address to a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The RSS leader arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the organisation’s centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK. Also Read | ‘We can change our mind’: USCIRF ‘open for dialogue’ with Mohan Bhagwat days after calling for sanctions on RSS