RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will lead efforts to formulate an action plan for dealing with the discharge of untreated waste into the Ganga, a functionary of the organisation said. The plan will be discussed during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on February 19 and 20.

“Around 600 workers from six states will gather to brainstorm on the topic ‘Ganga for us, We for Ganga’ and finalise an action plan,” said Morarji Tripathi, the RSS functionary. He said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair two sessions of discussions and also address volunteers.

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says patriotism intrinsic in Hindus, cites examples from Gandhi’s life

“The aim is to come out with an action plan for a pollution-free and free-flowing Ganga so that its implementation on the ground could be started from next month.”

Chintamani Singh of Ganga Samagra said the first meeting on this action plan will be addressed by Krishna Gopal, RSS joint general secretary. “The importance of the meeting can be understood by the fact that volunteers from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi will be attending it...”

Ganga Samagra is a platform affiliated with the RSS.