Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS worker’s two-wheeler rammed, stabbed to death in front of wife: Kerala cop
india news

RSS worker’s two-wheeler rammed, stabbed to death in front of wife: Kerala cop

Palakkad superintendent of police Debesh Behera said a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the murder of RSS worker A Sanjith. He said the murder appeared to be linked to tensionn between RSS and SDPI workers.
RSS worker A Sanjith was stabbed to death when he was going with his wife in Kerala’s Elapully in Palakkad. (Twitter/@BJP4Keralam)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 05:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: An activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was repeatedly stabbed to death allegedly by workers of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, in Elapully in Palakkad on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday morning when 27-year-old A Sanjith was travelling with his wife on a two-wheeler. The assailants, who were in a car, first rammed the motorcycle and when both fell on the road, they got out and repeatedly stabbed him in front of his wife. He died on way to the hospital. His wife suffered minor injuries in the fall.

Palakkad superintendent of police Debesh Behera said a special investigation team has been constituted and police have some information about the assailants.

He said the murder appeared to be a fallout of tension prevailing in the area between local RSS and SDPI workers. Police suspect that assailants slipped to neighbouring Tamil Nadu after the murder.

RELATED STORIES

BJP district president K M Haridas said it was a well-planned political murder. He said an attempt was made on Sanjith’s life in June last year.

BJP state president K Surendran has condemned the murder and sought strict action against perpetrators of the crime.

“Police are too soft on SDPI goons who have been carrying out cold-blooded murders. If culprits are not arrested immediately, the party will launch an agitation,” he said in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan also condemned the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘I don’t pay attention to such things': Nitish Kumar on Kangana's ‘bheek’ remark

CPI(M) to hold countrywide protests on Dec 1 against attacks on minorities

News updates from HT: Cong leader wants parties to challenge CBI, ED ordinances

Widely publicise President’s preamble reading: Parl affairs sec tells I&B ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP