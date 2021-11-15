RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad district

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in front of his wife in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as S Sanjith (27), was waylaid by a gang when he was travelling with his wife.

BJP district president KM Haridas blamed the Social Democratic Party of India, political wing of Popular Front of India, for the death.

Police said Sanjith received more than 50 stab wounds. Tension has gripped the locality following the murder and police were keeping a strict vigil.

An investigation was underway.

