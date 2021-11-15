Home / India News / RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad district
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad district

BJP district president KM Haridas blamed the Social Democratic Party of India, political wing of Popular Front of India, for the death.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Ramesh Babu | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death in front of his wife in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as S Sanjith (27), was waylaid by a gang when he was travelling with his wife.

BJP district president KM Haridas blamed the Social Democratic Party of India, political wing of Popular Front of India, for the death.

Police said Sanjith received more than 50 stab wounds. Tension has gripped the locality following the murder and police were keeping a strict vigil.

An investigation was underway. 

