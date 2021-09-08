Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS-affiliated farm union calls for new law for remunerative price to farmers
india news

RSS-affiliated farm union calls for new law for remunerative price to farmers

The BKS said it will hold a countrywide agitation on Wednesday to seek laws for remunerative price to farmers based on their cost of production
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on a sit-in demanding better value for crops, loan waiver, better compensations and other demands , in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in June this year. (HT archive)

The RSS-affiliated farmers’ union, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), on Tuesday said the Union government should take a sympathetic view of the demands raised by a section of protesting farmers who are seeking the repeal of the farm laws. The BKS, which has distanced itself from the protest has, however, demanded a new law to ensure remunerative price for farm produce.

Close on the heels of the farmers’ rally in Muzaffarnagar against the three-farm laws, the BKS said it will hold a countrywide agitation on Wednesday to seek laws for remunerative price to farmers based on their cost of production.

Also Read | Farmers spend night outside Karnal mini secretariat; bigger crowd expected today

BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary said, “Minimum Support Price (MSP) is an illusion. Farmers are not getting MSP in all parts of the country. A new stringent law should be brought which ensures that farmers’ get remunerative price of their produce.”

He said a memorandum has also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, to highlight the “anger and discontent” among farmers across the country for not getting remunerative price for their produce.

RELATED STORIES

When asked about the protesting farmers’ demand, Choudhary said, “The government should take a sympathetic view of their demands, Though it is also the cases some of farmers’ demands are not reasonable.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Congress seeks postponement of NEET-UG 2021

India, Russia on the same page on Taliban-ruled Kabul

Farmers spend night outside Karnal mini secretariat; bigger crowd expected today

Global community must ensure Covid vaccine distributed equitably: Om Birla
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP