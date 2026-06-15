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RTI activism has become new business, says SC; refuses anticipatory bail to activist

RTI activism has become new business, says SC; refuses anticipatory bail to activist

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 04:05 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday said that RTI activism has become a new business, while refusing to grant anticipatory bail to an activist and other accused of obstructing a public servant in road construction work.

RTI activism has become new business, says SC; refuses anticipatory bail to activist

A bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi denied bail to RTI activist Rakesh Kumar Behl and his aide, and questioned their authority to monitor the road construction work.

Justice Mehta observed, "RTI activism has become a new business. The Central government has issued funds, it will take care of the construction of the road. You are nobody. So-called RTI activist! Yellow journalism. Dismissed."

Concurring with the views of Justice Mehta, Justice Bishnoi said, "Who are you to monitor the construction of all these roads? Are you some superior authority or what?"

Behl has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order denying him anticipatory bail.

His counsel contended that they had been falsely implicated in the case as they had highlighted the corruption involved in the road construction work.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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