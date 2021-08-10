RT-PCR test report mandatory for buying liquor from shops in Kerala

The Kerala government made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people queuing up at liquor shops as the test positivity rate of Covid-19 reached the highest in three months on Tuesday. The state, which is contributing more than 50 per cent of the country's daily caseload, on Tuesday reported 21,119 new infections, and the test positivity rate was 15.91. Those who have been vaccinated will have to show their vaccine certificates at the liquor shop, the new directive issued late on Tuesday night said.

The state government is trying to strike a balance between restrictions and relaxations as in the last few days, it has issued orders withdrawing Saturday lockdown and allowing shops in the malls to be open. But at the same time, it has warned of imposing a triple lockdown if there is a sudden spurt in the number of cases in any area. The government also mandated vaccination for visiting any shops, an order which has drawn flak and created confusion. Health minister Veena George in the state assembly justified the move and said these restrictions are only for the time being.

With a reproduction rate of 1.12, Kerala is projected to witness cumulative incidence cases of 4.64 lakh, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, warning against crowding during the upcoming Onam festivities. The state government too on Tuesday evening barred big gatherings for Onam.

Regarding the new vaccination rule for visiting shops, Congress leader K Babu in the assembly said that going by the new rules, only senior citizens will be able to visit shops as they are fully vaccinated. Only 28 per cent of the youth have been vaccinated in the state, the Congress leader had said.

The Centre on Tuesday said Kerala's Covid-19 situation spiralled for many reasons. Delta, less seroprevalence, in-house transmission, older population with a higher prevalence of diabetes all contributed to turning Kerala into a Covid hotspot again.