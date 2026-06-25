'Rubble of crumbling economy’: Rahul Gandhi blames lack of jobs for UP bonded labour case

Day after the police uncovered a harrowing bonded labour racket in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it as ‘utterly shocking' and an ‘assault on human dignity’, with Priyanka Gandhi also echoing the thoughts.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (in picture) termed the bonded labour case in Uttar Pradesh as an 'assault on humanity'/(PTI)

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“In addition to forcing them to work without wages, the workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped, and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity—victims must receive justice along with rehabilitation, and the perpetrators the harshest possible punishment,” Rahul, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote in a post on X.

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The police said on Wednesday that 12 bonded labourers were freed from captivity in Muzzafarnagar after one of them on June 22 managed to flee by scaling the boundary wall of a disposable leaf bowl and paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village.

Rahul Gandhi links case to MGNREGA and lack of jobs

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul raised questions on why and how the workers ended up in a trap for over 18 months where they suffered multiple injuries, including bruises, cuts, fractures and showed signs of prolonged physical abuse, HT reported earlier. Police said the workers were allegedly assaulted with iron rods, sticks and fan belts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul raised questions on why and how the workers ended up in a trap for over 18 months where they suffered multiple injuries, including bruises, cuts, fractures and showed signs of prolonged physical abuse, HT reported earlier. Police said the workers were allegedly assaulted with iron rods, sticks and fan belts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul said the case is ‘no ordinary criminal incident’ but ‘the rubble of a crumbling economy.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul said the case is ‘no ordinary criminal incident’ but ‘the rubble of a crumbling economy.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We must also ask why workers end up trapped in such dangerous situations due to dire compulsions. When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and safeguards like MGNREGA and labor laws meant for the most vulnerable sections are weakened, desperation only mounts. Those with no other options or protections become easy prey to such exploitation,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We must also ask why workers end up trapped in such dangerous situations due to dire compulsions. When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and safeguards like MGNREGA and labor laws meant for the most vulnerable sections are weakened, desperation only mounts. Those with no other options or protections become easy prey to such exploitation,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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मुज़फ्फरनगर में मजदूरों की बंधुआ मजदूरी का मामला बेहद चौंकाने वाला है।



बिना मज़दूरी दिए काम करवाने के अलावा, मजदूरों को कुत्तों से कटवाया गया, भाले से गोदा गया, कोड़े मारे गए, और उन्हें मवेशियों का चारा खिलाया गया। यह इंसानी गरिमा पर हमला है - पीड़ितों को न्याय के साथ पुनर्वास… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2026

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the racket is an assault on human dignity and the Indian Constitution. “Strict action must be taken in the matter, and the guilty must be given such punishment that it sets a precedent,” she said.

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“Instead of being paid wages, they were subjected to horrific torture. They were fed dry rotis and animal fodder. They were beaten with sharp weapons and whips. They were made to be bitten by dogs,” she wrote on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर में बंधुआ मज़दूरी का ऐसा दिल दहलाने वाला मामला सामने आया है जो किसी भी सभ्य समाज में स्वीकार नहीं किया जा सकता।



खबरों के मुताबिक, मज़दूरों को बंधक बनाकर रखा गया था। उन्हें मेहनताना देने की जगह भयानक यातनाएं दी जाती थीं। सूखी रोटी और मवेशियों का… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 24, 2026

Bonded labour case in UP

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The police freed nearly 12 bonded labourers from a factory in UP Muzaffarnagar district where they were allegedly confined, tortured and forced to work for months under inhuman conditions. They were also not paid the promised monthly wages of ₹12,000, officials aware of the matter said.

The case came to light after Vikram, a labourer from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, scaled the boundary wall of a disposable leaf bowl and paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village and reached Titawi police station on June 22. Minors were also among those freed from the factory.

Factory owner Ankit Balyan, his father Pradeep Balyan and factory supervisor Shiva Tyagi have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for human trafficking, bonded labour, murder, and relevant sections under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.”

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Pradeep Balyan and Shiva Tyagi have been arrested, while factory owner Ankit Balyan is absconding, the police said.

According to officials, the rescued workers came from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nepal. Investigators suspect some of them had been held at the factory for nearly one-and-a-half years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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