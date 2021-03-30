Home / India News / Ruckus at release of Pawan Kalyan movie's trailer
india news

Ruckus at release of Pawan Kalyan movie's trailer

In the commotion the glass of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer
ANI | , Visakhapatnam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab

A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre here during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Vakeel Saab' and his fans trying to celebrate the event.

The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2pm and offered puja and coconuts at his photo.

In the commotion the glass of the theatre was broken, but despite that, the fans went inside to watch the trailer. The filmmakers had decided to launch the trailer on Holi and the superstar's fans decided to celebrate the occasion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: PM Modi spells out BJP's vision for Kerala

Gujarat chief minister weighed against 85kgs of silver at event

6 people arrested for poaching deer in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

14 arrested in connection with violence at Nanded gurudwara

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jana sena chief pawan kalyan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP