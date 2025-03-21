Ruckus in Karnataka assembly over alleged ‘honeytrap’ scandal; papers torn, CDs waved

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah defended his government as chaos prevailed in the state assembly on Friday after the revelation of cooperation minister KN Rajanna allegations that 48 people have fallen victim to "honey traps" in the state and their obscene videos have been circulated. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in the opposition in Karnataka, stormed the well of the house raising slogans (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in the opposition in Karnataka, stormed the well of the house raising slogans and demanding a judicial probe into the matter. They also tore papers before the speaker’s chair.

Some members also held CDs in their hands, which they waved inside the house, saying they had proof of the alleged honey trap. The BJP members also staged a dharna for the probe demand.

The ruckus happened as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking in the house and continued even after his assurances, ANI reported.

Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the honey trap case.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high-level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," ANI quoted the CM as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had announced that he would order a high-level probe into the alleged honey trap attempt on Rajendra Rajanna, MLC and son of KN Rajanna.

The Karnataka honey trap scandal

Karnataka corporation minister KN Rajanna claimed on Thursday that at least 48 politicians were honey-trapped and that the list was across party lines, including state and national leaders.

Rajanna made the claims after BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal mentioned his name, saying an attempt was made to honey-trap the corporation minister.

Rajanna acknowledged the allegations and went further to claim that at least 48 politicians from across the party lines, at both the state and central level, were indeed honey-trapped. He asked home minister G Parmeshwara to launch a probe.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said that it wasn't an issue of any one party and called it the ‘biggest conspiracy against legislators.’

"It is not the issue of one party, it's the biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda," he was quoted by ANI as saying.