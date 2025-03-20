Karnataka minister KN Rajanna claims 48 politicians, including national leaders, honeytrapped

Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna on Thursday alleged that at least 48 politicians across party lines were honey-trapped, urging state home minister G Parameshwara to probe the matter. Karnataka minister KN Rajanna(ANI file)

During the budget session discussion in the Karnataka assembly, BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, claimed that an attempt was made to trap the cooperation minister.

"This is a bad culture. People's representatives are being blackmailed," ANI quoted Yatnal as saying.

After his name was mentioned, Rajanna acknowledged the allegations and said,"Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap. The ones from Tumakuru are G Parameshwara and me."

He further said, "I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter."

The minister also claimed that those involved in making CDs and pen drives had honey-trapped 48 people across different political parties.

"They belong to two different political parties. This issue is not limited to our state--it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country. I won't respond to the allegations against me here. I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. This must be investigated. Let it be revealed who the producers and directors behind this are. The public must know," the minister added.

"There are pen drives of 48 individuals from two parties. This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved," ANI quoted the minister as saying.



Karnataka home minister promises probe

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that he would order a high-level investigation into the allegation.

"If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out," he declared in the Assembly.