Rules under new Telecom Act come into force, sector shifts to authorisation regime

The Centre on Wednesday notified a new authorisation framework for telecom services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, replacing the licensing regime under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The government also notified DoT’s Telecom e-Services Portal as the official portal through which the new authorisation framework will be implemented digitally.

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In a series of notifications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) brought into force key provisions of Section 3 of the Telecommunications Act and notified rules governing the provision of principal telecom services, miscellaneous telecom services, and captive telecom services.

The new framework replaces the existing licence-based regime with an authorisation-based system, which outlines how companies will offer wireline and wireless access services. Telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio and Vi, currently functioning under licences issued under the Telegraph Act, will be able to migrate to the new regime.

The government also notified DoT’s Telecom e-Services Portal as the official portal through which the new authorisation framework will be implemented digitally. The rules also clarify that obtaining an authorisation does not automatically confer rights over spectrum.

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{{^usCountry}} The framework also introduces enhanced anti-fraud obligations, including measures aimed at detecting spoofing and fraudulent telecom activity. The rules further require data, logs and information associated with telecom networks to be stored within India, strengthening data localisation requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The framework also introduces enhanced anti-fraud obligations, including measures aimed at detecting spoofing and fraudulent telecom activity. The rules further require data, logs and information associated with telecom networks to be stored within India, strengthening data localisation requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the principal services framework, the government also notified authorisation rules for miscellaneous telecom services, including enterprise communication services, machine-to-machine (M2M) services, PM-WANI services, public mobile radio trunking services, aeronautical data communication services, and in-flight and maritime connectivity services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the principal services framework, the government also notified authorisation rules for miscellaneous telecom services, including enterprise communication services, machine-to-machine (M2M) services, PM-WANI services, public mobile radio trunking services, aeronautical data communication services, and in-flight and maritime connectivity services. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separate rules were also notified for captive telecom services, which are expected to govern private telecom networks deployed by enterprises and institutions for their own use. The government further notified migration rules for entities transitioning from the existing licensing regime to the new authorisation framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separate rules were also notified for captive telecom services, which are expected to govern private telecom networks deployed by enterprises and institutions for their own use. The government further notified migration rules for entities transitioning from the existing licensing regime to the new authorisation framework. {{/usCountry}}

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The notification follows nearly a year of consultations. Draft rules were first published in September 2025, with the government extending the deadline for public comments until October 21, 2025.

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