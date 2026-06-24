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Rules under new Telecom Act come into force, sector shifts to authorisation regime

The new framework replaces the existing licence-based regime with an authorisation-based system, which outlines how companies will offer wireline and wireless access services.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 08:54 pm IST
By Sejal Sharma, New Delhi
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The Centre on Wednesday notified a new authorisation framework for telecom services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, replacing the licensing regime under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The government also notified DoT’s Telecom e-Services Portal as the official portal through which the new authorisation framework will be implemented digitally.

In a series of notifications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) brought into force key provisions of Section 3 of the Telecommunications Act and notified rules governing the provision of principal telecom services, miscellaneous telecom services, and captive telecom services.

The new framework replaces the existing licence-based regime with an authorisation-based system, which outlines how companies will offer wireline and wireless access services. Telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio and Vi, currently functioning under licences issued under the Telegraph Act, will be able to migrate to the new regime.

The government also notified DoT’s Telecom e-Services Portal as the official portal through which the new authorisation framework will be implemented digitally. The rules also clarify that obtaining an authorisation does not automatically confer rights over spectrum.

The notification follows nearly a year of consultations. Draft rules were first published in September 2025, with the government extending the deadline for public comments until October 21, 2025.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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