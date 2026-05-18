...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rural women-led SHGs driving Tripura's growth story: CM Saha

Rural women-led SHGs driving Tripura's growth story: CM Saha

Published on: May 18, 2026 02:55 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said women-led Self Help Groups were significantly contributing to the state's Gross State Domestic Product , with the northeastern state producing more than one lakh 'lakhpati didis'.

Rural women-led SHGs driving Tripura's growth story: CM Saha

As many as 4.95 lakh rural women are associated with 55,569 SHGs and are striving for economic independence, he said.

Addressing a programme organised by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission at Rabindra Bhavan here, the chief minister said that Samriddhi 1.0 and 2.0 had been successfully implemented to empower rural women.

Saha said the government had set a target of disbursing 100 crore in loans under Samriddhi 1.0, but the amount eventually rose to 188 crore.

Similarly, a target of 150 crore was fixed for loan disbursal to SHGs under Samriddhi 2.0, which later increased to 260 crore, he said.

Asserting that SHGs were playing an important role in boosting sustainable income generation in rural areas, Saha said the government had so far disbursed loans worth 2,398 crore to such groups.

Rural Development department secretary Abhishek Singh and chief executive officer of TRLM, TK Chakma, also highlighted the steps taken for the empowerment of rural women.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
agartala tripura
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Rural women-led SHGs driving Tripura's growth story: CM Saha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.