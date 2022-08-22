Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Russia detains Islamic State member planning attack in India, says report

Published on Aug 22, 2022 02:37 PM IST

The member of the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia, was reportedly preparing a suicide attack against “one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”

The report did not give further details of the intended target of the attack. (ANI image)
ByHT Correspondent

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday detained a suicide bomber of the Islamic State (IS) who was allegedly planning to carry out an attack in India, media reports said.

The member of the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia, was preparing a suicide attack against “one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”, the state-run TASS news agency reported citing the public relations arm of FSB.

The report did not give further details of the intended target of the attack.

The FSB identified and detained the Islamic State member, a citizen of a Central Asian country.

According to the Russian intelligence service, the man was recruited by an Islamic State leader to act as a suicide bomber while he was in Turkey from April to June 2022.

“His indoctrination was carried out remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative,” FSB’s public relations arm said.

The terrorist swore allegiance to the Islamic State “amir” or leader, after which he was given the task of travelling to Russia, acquiring the necessary documents and “flying to India to commit a terrorist act”, the FSB said.

