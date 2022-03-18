'Legitimate transactions...', Govt sources on backlash over Russian oil purchase

India on Friday said the country's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised and countries which are either self-sufficient in oil or are importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading, news agency PTI quoted sources in the Modi government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government's remarks come amid criticism of India purchasing discounted crude oil from Russia, which is facing massive international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not violate sanctions, but White House in an appeal to countries amid the Ukraine war said, 'think about where you want to stand'.

"The jump in oil prices following the Ukraine conflict added to India's challenges and pressure for competitive sourcing has naturally increased," the government sources said.

Stating that Russia is a marginal supplier of crude oil to India and it is less than one per cent of the country's requirement, the government said, "India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources. We welcome such offers from all producers. Indian traders too operate in global energy markets to explore best options."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia has offered discounted crude oil in the wake of the Western sanctions on it following its military aggression against Ukraine. During a phone call with petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak reportedly said that Moscow is keen to increase its oil and petroleum product exports to India along with Indian investments in the Russian oil sector.

"India does import most of its oil requirements, it's met by imports. So we are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets because of this situation that we face of importing our oil requirements," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.Remember, India's stand over the Russia-Ukraine war has come under global scrutiny. New Delhi has regularly abstained from voting at the United Nations, while calling for cessation of violence and resolving issues through diplomatic channels. India has also sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict.(With inputs from PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON