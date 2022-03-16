Home / World News / 'No sanctions but think about where you stand': US on India buying Russian oil
White House said if India buys discounted oil from Russia, it would not be violating US sanctions. “But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time,” press secretary Jen Psaki said appealing to all countries. 
White House said support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 09:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The White House said India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of US sanctions, but appealing to all countries amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said 'think about where you want to stand'.

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki said after she was asked about a report on the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil. "Our message to any country would be abide by the sanctions," she said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reportedly told Indian Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri in a phone call that the country is keen to increase its oil and petroleum product exports to India along with Indian investments in the Russian oil sector, according to a statement issued by Moscow

Reuters reported New Delhi was mulling the option of buying Russian oil on which Putin is offering a heavy discount. "The officials, who declined to be identified, did not say how much oil was on offer, or what the discount was," the Reuters report said.

India's stance in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is being internationally watched as India has abstained from voting at the United Nations condemning Russia's aggressions but have urged for an immediate cessation of violence and also sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine. US officials have said in recent weeks they would like India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible.

Commenting on the war situation, Jen Psaki said China's actions are being watched and if they violate US sanctions, there will be consequences, if China violates those sanctions. "The decisions that China makes are going to be watched by the world. But in terms of any potential impacts or consequences, we will leave those to private diplomatic channels at this point," Psaki said.

(With agency inputs)

