Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accepted an invitation from “good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, the Kremlin said after his call with the Indian leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.(PTI)

The Indian Prime Minister invited Putin to the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year, ANI reported.

During the call, Putin and Modi emphasised that the relations between Russia and India were not affected by external influence and continue to develop dynamically.

It was also noted that during the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Putin on the Pahalgam terror attack

During the call, President Putin strongly condemned the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and expressed "full support" to India in the fight against terrorism, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Putin emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

Earlier on May 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S V Lavrov in a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the terrorist attack near Pahalgam.

Lavrov in his call with Jaishankar called for the settlement of disagreements between Delhi and Islamabad. Lavrov called for settlements by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis.

Kremlin calls for de-escalation between India and Pakistan

The Kremlin on Monday called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flare following last month's deadly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. 26 innocent people lost their lives in the terror attack.

"We hope that the parties will be able to take measures that will reduce tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border."