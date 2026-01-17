Edit Profile
    Russian tourist kills 2 women in Goa, including ‘live-in partner’; arrested

    According to police, Elena, who had been staying in Goa since 2024 was believed to be involved in a live-in relationship with Leonov.

    Updated on: Jan 17, 2026 9:37 AM IST
    By Gerard de Souza
    PANAJI: A 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in the early hours of Friday, hours after his reported live-in partner was found dead at a rented room in north Goa’s Arambol, police said, adding that he has also confessed to killing another woman and probe is on to ascertain the reason for the crime.

    According to police, accused Aleksei Leonov, was arrested at around 4am for the murder of Elena Kasthanova. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
    According to police, accused Aleksei Leonov, was arrested at around 4am for the murder of Elena Kasthanova, 37, after her body was found on Thursday by her landlord with arms tied behind her back and her throat slit, at their rented room.

    During interrogation, Leonov led the police to the body of his second victim, Elena Vaneeva (37), in neighbouring Morjim. Police said the motive behind the murder is not yet clear. “The accused assaulted his friend who he was staying with and wrongfully restrained her, caused her multiple injuries and slit her neck with a sharp weapon,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

    Police said the investigation is in the preliminary stage and they are gathering evidence, including the murder weapon. The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and Leonov has been booked under sections 103 (murder) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    According to police, Elena, who had been staying in Goa since 2024 was believed to be involved in a live-in relationship with Leonov.

