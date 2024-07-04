'Respecting LAC essential': S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana and discussed an "early resolution of remaining issues in the border areas." After the meeting, the union minister said the two sides agreed to enhance efforts through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the issues. S Jaishankar with Wang Yi.

S Jaishankar added that respecting the Line of Actual Control and ensuring peace in the border areas was essential. He said the three principles of mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, would guide the bilateral ties between India and China.

"Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties," he wrote on X.

The diplomatic relations between India and China deteriorated after Beijing's forces tried to transgress the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Weeks after the standoff began, 20 Indian soldiers died in the line of duty thwarting Chinese aggression. Several Chinese troops also died in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

Both countries have had multiple rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks since then.

New Delhi has maintained that peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a prerequisite for normal ties between the two countries.

In March, India and China exchanged views on ways of achieving complete disengagement and resolving the issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector of the border.

Earlier on Thursday, the two leaders shared a warm handshake and chatted for a while. They later posed for the camera.

S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation in Kazakhstan at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit).

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Kazakhstan's deputy foreign minister, Alibek Bakaye.

"Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

