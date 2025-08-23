S Jaishankar's strong ‘don’t buy it’ message 4 days before Trump tariff deadline for India

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday sharply reacted to the United States' 25 per cent extra tariff on Indian goods for purchasing Russian crude oil, calling the move “unjustified and unreasonable”. Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (X-@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar also said trade negotiations with Washington are continuing, but there are lines that New Delhi needs to defend, just days before hefty additional US tariffs are due to hit.

Indian goods face additional US tariffs of up to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by Washington, due to its increased purchases of Russian oil. A 25 per cent tariff has already come into effect, while the remaining 25 per cent is set to be enforced from August 27.

Jaishankar pointed out the contradiction in the West's stance, saying Europe trades far more with Russia than India does.

"And when people say we are funding the war and putting the money, Russia-European trade is bigger than India-Russia trade. So, European money is not putting coffers? The overall Russia-EU trade is bigger than the Russia-India trade. If the argument is energy, they (EU) are bigger buyers. If the argument is who is the bigger trader, they are bigger than us. India's exports to Russia have grown, but not that much," he added.

Jaishankar also hit out at criticism of India’s continued imports of Russian crude and refined products. “It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it,” Jaishankar said.

The minister further said India has every right to take decisions in its own national interest. "The issue of decisions which we make in our national interest is our right. And I would say that's what strategic autonomy is about," he said.

On India-US ties, Jaishankar said talks were ongoing despite tensions. "We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes," he added.

A planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, dashing hopes that the levies may be lowered or postponed.

"We have some redlines in the negotiations, to be maintained and defended," Jaishankar said.