...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sabarimala entry row: Centre vs Supreme Court over ban on women inside Kerala temple

The Centre told the bench led by the CJI that he filed a written submission and gave instances where men are not allowed in temples.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 05:40 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Supreme Court continues to hear the row over the ban on women inside Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. As the hearing continues, the matter is being heard by a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

On the third day of the hearing, the Centre backed the restriction of entry women of menstruating age into the historic temple by submitting data of temples which don't allow the entry of men.(PTI)

The bench also includes justices BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, AG Masih, R Mahadevan, Prasanna B Varale and Joymalya Bagchi.

On the third day of the hearing, the Supreme Court stated that excluding a certain denomination from access to temples and “maths” will have an adverse and negative effect on Hinduism.

"Everybody must have access to every temple and math. Keep aside the controversy in Sabarimala judgement. But if you say it is a practice and it is a matter of religion that I will exclude others and only my section, my denomination will attend temple and nobody else. That is not good for Hinduism. Let the religion not be adversely affected. It will be counter productive for the denomination," said Justice Nagarathna.

"So it is not a question of male-centric or female-centric religious beliefs. In the present case, it happens to be woman-centric," Mehta told the bench.

This comes after the Supreme Court pushed back on the Centre's argument that courts cannot sit in judgment over religious practices.

This remark from the top court came after it highlighted that while the court may restrain in matters of faith and religion, it cannot ignore a practice which is found to violate the constitutional freedoms guaranteed to Indians, which includes the right to religious freedom.

SG Mehta further added that the Union's position stands that the 2018 Sabarimala judgment, allowing all sections of women to enter the temple, was wrongly decided on the presumption that men are superior and women are on a lower pedestal.

The constitutional bench hearing comes after a 2018 Supreme Court judgement lifted the restrictions on women and girls aged 10 to 50, deeming their exclusion as illegal and unconstitutional.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

sabarimala temple supreme court
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Sabarimala entry row: Centre vs Supreme Court over ban on women inside Kerala temple
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.