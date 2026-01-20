Sabarimala gold case: ED raids 21 locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched raids at 21 locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka in connection with a money laundering probe in the Sabarimala gold loss case, people familiar with the matter said. ED officials said they are undertaking a larger probe. (PTI)

Officials said the premises of the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar were among those being searched. The ED this month filed a money laundering case in the matter.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state is also investigating the politically sensitive case under the supervision of the Kerala high court. The court in December allowed the ED to undertake an independent investigation into the case, dismissing SIT’s objections against sharing the case information with the central agency.

The SIT is probing two cases of gold loss and has arrested 11 people so far. Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest of the Lord Ayyappa temple, Bengaluru-based businessman Potty, and Padmakumar are among those arrested in the case.

ED officials said they are undertaking a larger probe into proceeds of crime, irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses, and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple are bring probed.