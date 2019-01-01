Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Lakhs come together to form 620 km-long ‘Women’s wall’ in Kerala

Lakhs of women from various walks of life would be participating in the 620 km-long state-sponsored “Women’s wall” campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The “Women’s wall” was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

5:00 pm IST A historic day: Brinda Karat “It is a historic day for the women of the state. Some forces are out to push the state again to the dark era but women won’t allow this,” said Brinda Karat while addressing a public meeting after the wall.





4:55 pm IST CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat at end of wall CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat was the last person at the end of the wall in Thiruvananthapuram





4:52 pm IST State health minister K K Shailaja leads wall State health minister KK Shailaja led the wall at Kasargode (north Kerala).





4:50 pm IST Lakhs come together to form 620 km-long ‘Women’s wall’ Lakhs of women across Kerala lined up from one end of the state to the other to form a women wall on Tuesday and took a pledge not to push the state to the era of darkness again and uphold gender equality and renaissance values.





4:35 pm IST CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Women’s Wall Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Women Wall program later today, according to news agency ANI. The participants were expected to gather at the designated centres on Tuesday at 3:30 pm, when a rehearsal would be held. The Wall will soon be formed, with participants taking a pledge to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.





4:25 pm IST Women Wall not ‘referendum’: K Balakrishnan Ahead of the inauguration of Women Wall program in Thiruvananthapuram today, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan has said that the women wall was not a “referendum” on the Sabarimala verdict. “Women Wall isn’t a referendum on Sabarimala verdict. Government fund is not being used for it. Those who support gender equality can join the women chain,” Balakrishnan said at a press conference.



