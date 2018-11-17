Jammu & Kashmir: Voting underway for the first phase of Panchayat elections; Visuals from polling stations in Ganderbal (pic 1) and Budgam (pic 2&3) pic.twitter.com/cfa8RUEHm3

LIVE BLOG

Sabarimala live updates: Protesters gherao police station where Hindu woman leader is detained

Ayyappa devotees on Saturday complained that the police restriction on Sabarimala temple is making their pilgrimage difficult, after the shrine opened amid heavy police restrictions

By HT Correspondent | Nov 17, 2018 10:19 IST
Ayyappa devotees on Saturday complained that the police restriction on Sabarimala temple is making their pilgrimage difficult, after the shrine opened amid heavy police restrictions.

No one was allowed to stay at the temple top following a heavy rush after the shrine gates opened at 5 am today.

On Saturday, tension gripped Kerala after fringe outfits started a campaign against the detention of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, KP Sasikala, saying she was detained while carrying ‘irumudi kettu’. Meanwhile, the police said she was held in preventive custody for flouting sec 144 of IPC.

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of outfits, called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Kerala in protest against arrest of Sasikala who was on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

10:04 am IST

Arrest of Hindu woman leader illegal, undemocratic: BJP Kerala president

The arrest of KP Sasikala illegal and undemocratic, said BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai, adding, Sabarimala stir will be taken to the neighbouring states as well.

9:39 am IST

Shutdown cripples normal life in Kerala

The shutdown call by Sabarimala Karma Samiti has crippled normal life in state even as angry protesters defy prohibitory orders at many places in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

9:30 am IST

Protesters gherao police station where Hindu woman leader is detained

Protesters have gheraoed Ranni police station where Hindu woman leader KP Sasikala is detained. Meanwhile, the police is saying that she will be produced in the court later.

9:12 am IST

Devaswom board upset with police restriction

Devaswom board is said to be upset with the police restrictions and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar will be meeting police chief Loknath Behra today.

8:45 am IST

It’s undeclared curfew: BJP leader K Sudhakaran

“It is undeclared curfew, “ said BJP leader K Sudhakaran after devotees complained police restrictions made their pilgrimage difficult.