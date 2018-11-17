Sabarimala live updates: Protesters gherao police station where Hindu woman leader is detained

Ayyappa devotees on Saturday complained that the police restriction on Sabarimala temple is making their pilgrimage difficult, after the shrine opened amid heavy police restrictions.

No one was allowed to stay at the temple top following a heavy rush after the shrine gates opened at 5 am today.

On Saturday, tension gripped Kerala after fringe outfits started a campaign against the detention of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president, KP Sasikala, saying she was detained while carrying ‘irumudi kettu’. Meanwhile, the police said she was held in preventive custody for flouting sec 144 of IPC.

The Sabarimala Karma Samiti, an umbrella organisation of outfits, called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Kerala in protest against arrest of Sasikala who was on the pilgrimage to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

10:04 am IST Arrest of Hindu woman leader illegal, undemocratic: BJP Kerala president The arrest of KP Sasikala illegal and undemocratic, said BJP Kerala president PS Sreedharan Pillai, adding, Sabarimala stir will be taken to the neighbouring states as well.





9:39 am IST Shutdown cripples normal life in Kerala The shutdown call by Sabarimala Karma Samiti has crippled normal life in state even as angry protesters defy prohibitory orders at many places in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.





9:30 am IST Protesters gherao police station where Hindu woman leader is detained Protesters have gheraoed Ranni police station where Hindu woman leader KP Sasikala is detained. Meanwhile, the police is saying that she will be produced in the court later.





9:12 am IST Devaswom board upset with police restriction Devaswom board is said to be upset with the police restrictions and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar will be meeting police chief Loknath Behra today.




