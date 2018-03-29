Sachin Tendulkar sanctions Rs 40 lakh for school in north Kashmir

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has sanctioned over Rs 40 lakh from the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for construction of a school building in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.

The letter that Tendulkar wrote to DM & District Collector (Office of Mumbai Suburban District, District Planning Committee), Deependra Singh Kushwah, is in possession of PTI.

Tendulkar, in his letter, mentioned that the Imperial Educational Institute Drugmulla, which was established in 2007, had requested for funds and “the request must be scrutinised”.

The description of work requested include construction of a school building with 10 class rooms, four laboratories, an adminstrative block, six toilets and an assembly/prayer hall.

Tendulkar wrote: “Further to the scrutiny, technical, financial and administrative sanctions may be issued within 75 days of the receipt of this letter. The sanctioned letter should be approved and completed if they are compliant under the guidelines of MPLAD scheme.”

Tendulkar has also sanctioned funds for construction and upgradation of a school located in Sewri, South Mumbai.

Through MPLAD, the legendary cricketer has sanctioned Rs 7.4 cr funds for around 20 schools and educational institutes projects covering the areas of West Medinapur in West Bengal, Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Solapur and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Kasargod in Kerala, Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad in Kerala.