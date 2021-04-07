Sachin Vaze to remain in NIA custody till April 9, orders court

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday extended the remand of suspended police officer Sachin Vaze by two more days, till April 9. Vaze's custody was ending today.

He was arrested by the NIA on April 13, shortly after the agency took over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case. He was taken into custody for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the Union home ministry handed over the probe to the NIA.

The NIA sought Vaze's custody for four more days, according to news agency ANI. His lawyer said that he's not opposing NIA's demand of remand, and added that Vaze is ready to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their probe.

The CBI wants to question Vaze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. On Wednesday, the agency approached a special NIA court seeking permission to question the suspended police officer.

Following an order of the Bombay high court, the CBI late on Tuesday night registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

Both Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government have approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court's order.