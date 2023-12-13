‘Sacrifice will not go in vain’: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to fallen soldiers in 2001 Parl attack. Watch

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge among other dignitaries paid tribute to security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Kharge also paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers. All the leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed a minute's silence at the Parliament premises.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

President Murmu urged to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism while remembering the soldiers.

"On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland," Murmu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism — a threat to humankind everywhere — in all its forms and manifestations," she added.

PM Modi said, “Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory.”

“We remember the brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while the Parliament was attacked on this day in 2001. We bow to their indomitable courage and are forever indebted to them. Our thoughts remain with their families. India stands united against terrorism,” Kharge wrote on X.

