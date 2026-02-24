'Sad': Great-grandson of Rashtrapati Bhavan architect Edwin Lutyens over statue removal

Great-grandson of Edwin Lutyens, the architect of Rashtrapati Bhavan whose statue at the presidential palace has been replaced with a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, expressed his sadness over the development, sharing a throwback picture with the now-gone structure. Matt Riddley, the great-grandson of Edwin Lutyens (X/@mattwridley) His remarks come as President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian governor general of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also Read | Lutyens' bust gone: Why New Delhi's British architect ended up on Modi's anti-colonial purge list The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, has replaced the bust of Edwin Lutyens. Matt Riddley, who is the great-grandson of Edwin Lutyens, said in a post on X, "Sad to read that the bust of Lutyens (my great-grandfather) is to be removed from the presidential palace he designed in Delhi. Here I am with it last year. I wondered at the time why his name had been removed from the plinth."

According to President's official handle on X this initiative is “part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the "Rajaji Festival" will be celebrated in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday with the unveiling of the statue of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari.