'Sadakchaap': Shiv Sena-UBT MP fumes over Sanjay Raut's Kamathipura remark
A viral video on social media showed Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut purportedly referencing Kamathipura while taking a dig at the BJP.
Shiv Sena MP Shaina NC on Friday lashed out at Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut over what she called "sadakchaap" comments he purportedly made on south Mumbai's Kamathipura region.
She also reminded her political rival of his party's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra state Assembly elections in 2024 and said that a similar blow will be dealt in the civic body elections in Maharashtra, with results scheduled for January 16.
While she didn't directly reference what Raut said in his allegedly objectionable remarks, a viral video on social media showed the Uddhav Sena MP purportedly referencing Kamathipura - known for prostitution - while taking a dig at the BJP.
"Anyone is okay for BJP. The BJP is also standing in Kamathipura to do dhandha business, anyone can come," Raut can be heard saying in a Marathi video online. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the viral clip or the remarks made in it.
The Uddhav Sena MP's remarks sparked chatter online, with many seeing them as offensive to women of Kamathipura, a popular area in south Mumbai, widely seen as a traditionally red-light district of the city.
"Shiv Sena (UBT) should answer if this is their official statement when Sanjay Raut typecast and says that Kamathipura is the place where BJP does its dhanda (business). That business was the sole proprietary right of Sena (UBT)," Shaina NC said.
She further slammed Raut for never taking the time out to get to the ground and see the "harsh realities" faced by the women of Kamathipura. "It's not like people from different backgrounds, educated class, traders do not live there," she further said.
Lashing out at Raut's purported remarks, Shaina NC said: "This is not the first time he has made such a statement. What else can be expected from a 'Sadak Chaap Aadmi' that makes sadak chaap comments."
She further warned former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he didn't enemies as Sanjay Raut was enough to finish the party off.
The latest controversy comes just days before the results of elections to the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.