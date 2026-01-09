'Sadakchaap': Shiv Sena-UBT MP fumes over Sanjay Raut's Kamathipura remark

Shiv Sena MP Shaina NC on Friday lashed out at Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut over what she called "sadakchaap" comments he purportedly made on south Mumbai's Kamathipura region. Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut interacts with the media (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

She also reminded her political rival of his party's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra state Assembly elections in 2024 and said that a similar blow will be dealt in the civic body elections in Maharashtra, with results scheduled for January 16.

While she didn't directly reference what Raut said in his allegedly objectionable remarks, a viral video on social media showed the Uddhav Sena MP purportedly referencing Kamathipura - known for prostitution - while taking a dig at the BJP.

"Anyone is okay for BJP. The BJP is also standing in Kamathipura to do dhandha business, anyone can come," Raut can be heard saying in a Marathi video online. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the viral clip or the remarks made in it.

The Uddhav Sena MP's remarks sparked chatter online, with many seeing them as offensive to women of Kamathipura, a popular area in south Mumbai, widely seen as a traditionally red-light district of the city.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) should answer if this is their official statement when Sanjay Raut typecast and says that Kamathipura is the place where BJP does its dhanda (business). That business was the sole proprietary right of Sena (UBT)," Shaina NC said.