Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over BJP-JD(S) alliance

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sadananda Gowda has expressed concerns regarding the formation of an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), saying that the decision-making process had sidelined the state leaders in Karnataka.

Senior BJP leader Sadananda Gowda. (File Photo)

Gowda said that national leaders could have engaged in discussions to address issues at the state level before reaching a consensus.

“A decision should have been made after collecting the opinions of the state leaders regarding the alliance. If there was opposition within the state unit, the national leaders could have worked to convince them before proceeding. However, without making this effort anywhere, the decision was taken without discussion with any state leaders or the core committee, which includes former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, a member of the Parliamentary Board,” he said in an interview with a Kannada newspaper.

Last month, the H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and forged an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka. This resulted in a slew of Muslim leaders quitting the JD(S).

Gowda further noted that the prospect of working with the JD(S) presents a significant shift in the political landscape, as, in previous elections, the BJP had been in strong opposition to the JD(S). Gowda stressed that forging an alliance under such circumstances requires time and careful consideration, rather than an immediate merger.

“Tomorrow, as state leaders, we are expected to collaborate with the JD(S). However, until the last election, we were engaged in intense political rivalry with the JD(S). As a result, an immediate coming together is not feasible. It requires time and a structured approach. Instead of rushing into the battlefield, shouldn’t we have a well-thought-out strategy?” he asked.

Gowda suggested that a meeting involving influential leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Deve Gowda in Delhi could be beneficial in discussing and deciding on the alliance, however, no state leaders were part of the meeting. “We welcome the idea of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Deve Gowda meeting in Delhi to discuss and make a decision regarding the alliance. However, within Karnataka, there hasn’t been a coordinated effort among all of us BJP leaders, including Yeddyurappa. A meeting would have helped,” he added.

Gowda’s comments come after former BJP minister S T Somashekar, who expressed his opposition to the alliance with the JD(S). The former minister explained that he had been in opposition to the JD(S) throughout his 20-year career. “’In my constituency, the JD(S) was my opponent when I was with the Congress, and now it remains the same in the BJP,” he said adding that party workers had faced harassment at the hands of the JD(S).