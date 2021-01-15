'Saddened by loss of lives in Karnataka road mishap': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his sadness over the death of eleven people who died in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," PM Modi said.

At least 11 people were killed in a road accident on National Highway-4 near Itigatti village in Dharwad district of Karnataka.

The incident took place when a tempo traveller, carrying members of a women's club, en route to Goa for a holiday, had a head-on collision with a tipper truck.

10 women, belonging to the club based in Davangere, died in the accident, apart from the driver of the tipper truck. Five women passengers from the club are said to be seriously injured apart from minor injuries suffered by two others, who were travelling in the tipper truck.

The injured have been shifted to Hubli's KIMS hospital.

A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural Police station and investigations into the cause of the accident is underway.