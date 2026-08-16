SAD's Harsimrat shows weapon used in Nanded attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, stitches on his arm

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday showed the weapon allegedly used in the attack on party chief and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra. She also wrote an official letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the attack.

Showing a photo of the weapon, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that ye attacker aimed at his with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon. (Screenshots from video (Photo Credits: @ANI/X))

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Showing a photo of the weapon, she said, “The attacker aimed at his chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but as Sukhbir Singh Badal raised his hand to defend himself, the blade pierced right through his forearm.” She also showed a photo of one side of Sukhbir's stitched-up arm.

Asserting that this was the second assassination attempt, she said another man who attacked Sukhbir previously in Punjab was out on bail already, and said the police in her home state, ruled by the AAP, “hushed up the case”.

She said she was seeking the NIA probe now “because a massive conspiracy lies behind this”.

“Strict action must be taken against anyone involved — whether they are police officers or politicians,” she added.

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Harsimrat Kaur Badal requests NIA probe

{{^usCountry}} In her letter to Amit Shah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, “Mr Badal suffered an injury to his right arm. The consequences could have been fatal had an alert security personnel not risked his own life to prevent the assailant from carrying out his lethal intent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her letter to Amit Shah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, “Mr Badal suffered an injury to his right arm. The consequences could have been fatal had an alert security personnel not risked his own life to prevent the assailant from carrying out his lethal intent.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | 2 attacks in 2 years, 2 escapes: Sukhbir Singh Badal attack in Nanded reminiscent of close call in Amritsar

"I wish to point out that the August 13 incident was not an isolated one. On December 4, 2024, a similar attempt was made on Mr Badal's life at the sacred premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, when he was performing Seva as directed by the holy Shri Akal Takht Sahib," she added.

"The two assassination attempts have several disturbing parallels and raise serious questions about whether they are connected. I also wish to emphasise that the second assassination attempt raises serious questions about the manner in which the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police dealt with the first attack," the leader said in the letter.

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Also read | Former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked with kirpan from 'close range' outside Nanded gurdwara

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked

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SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has a Z-plus security cover, sustained injuries to his right arm following the attack on Thursday (August 13) inside a gurdwara located on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town. The attacker was identified as Jaspal Singh, 60-62 years old.

Subsequently, the attacker was arrested by the authorities.

SAD chief Badal had also previously escaped an attempt on his life at the entrance of the Golden Temple in December 2024.

Also Read | Attack on Sukhbir Badal: Nihangs, Shiromani Akali Dal's politics & its decade of reckoning with the Sikh Panth

Harsimrat Kaur calls attack on Badal 'political conspiracy'

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Reacting to the incident, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday termed the assault a “well-planned political conspiracy”.

“I am sorry, I am very emotional today. Because the last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. I was not supposed to be here today; Sukhbir ji had to be here. But see what they did to him!” Kaur said, according to news agency PTI.

“This second attack on Sukhbir ji in two years is part of a well-planned political conspiracy, hatched since 2015, to disrupt peace in Punjab,” she added.

Also Read | Punjab: SAD demands NIA probe into attack on Sukhbir

Demands for NIA investigation

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SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday demanded an investigation by the NIA into the Nanded attack as well as the December 2024 incident in Amritsar.

Majithia, who is also Badal's brother-in-law, stated that this was not the first such incident and called for both cases to be probed by the probe agency.

(with inputs from agencies)