Safe return of Indians, terror in focus at 1st India,Taliban meet

New Delhi: India raised the safe return of its citizens still in Afghanistan and concerns about Afghan soil being used for anti-India activities and terrorism during its first officially acknowledged contact with the Taliban on Tuesday.

India’s ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, flagged these issues when he met Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha. The meeting was held at the Indian embassy in Doha “on the request of the Taliban side”, the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement.

The meeting between Mittal, who earlier headed the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk in the external affairs ministry, and Stanekzai, who has issued several messages seen as conciliatory towards India, came after months of backchannel contacts between the Indian side and the Taliban that were first reported by HT in June.

“Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up,” the statement said.

Mittal “raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner,” it added.

“The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed,” the statement said, without giving details.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first time that India officially acknowledged any sort of contact with the Taliban since the group was formed in the 1990s. Experts said it was significant the meeting was sought by the Taliban’s political leadership just about a fortnight after the group assumed power in Kabul on August 15, following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.

Ahead of the meeting in Doha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed a high-level group, which includes external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, to focus on India’s immediate priorities against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Among these priorities are the safe return of Indians stranded in Afghanistan, travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities such as Sikhs and Hindus, to India, and assuring that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

The high-level group, which has been meeting regularly over the past few days, includes senior officials from key ministries and security and intelligence organisations.

The group is monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan, where the US completed the drawdown of its troops on Monday, and international reactions to the latest developments, such as the resolution passed by the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

In the resolution adopted at the end of India’s presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August, the body demanded that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to attack any country or to shelter terrorists.

The external affairs ministry acknowledged at a briefing last week that at least 20 Indian nationals had missed a military evacuation flight from Kabul on August 25 but didn’t give an exact number for Indians who are still in Afghanistan. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the number changed as requests came in from Indians to be evacuated.

It is believed several dozen Indians are still in Afghanistan, down from about 1,500 in July.

Another 140-odd Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were also barred by the Taliban from entering Kabul airport to take a military evacuation flight on August 25 and efforts are underway to get them out of Afghanistan.

India has said it will stand by Afghans who had supported the country and those who are facing threats from the Taliban or fear persecution. As part of these efforts, the government introduced a new emergency e-visa regime though it is still not clear how many visas have been issued under this arrangement.

On the security front, India’s greatest concern is the reported presence in Afghanistan of up to 10,000 fighters from Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. There are also concerns about the Haqqani Network, a key faction of the Taliban that has targeted Indian interests in the past and has close ties to Pakistan’s security establishment.

India for the first time opened channels of communication with several Afghan Taliban factions and leaders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, last year. The outreach so far was largely led by Indian security officials and was limited to Taliban factions and leaders perceived as being outside Pakistan’s sphere of influence.

Stanekzai, seen as the number two in the Taliban’s negotiating team, trained for several years at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun in the early 1980s, when he was an officer in the Afghan Army. He has apparently taken on a key role in foreign relations, including the Taliban’s outreach to regional countries.

In a video posted on social media platforms on Saturday, Stanekzai had said the Taliban wants to continue Afghanistan’s political, economic and cultural ties with India. “India is very important for this subcontinent,” he said.

The Indian side has had several secret contacts with the Taliban since the 1990s, and two retired ambassadors represented India at a meeting on Afghanistan held in Moscow in November 2018 that was also attended by the Taliban. That meeting, held under the “Moscow Format”, represented the first major shift in India’s policy of not directly engaging with the Taliban.

Avinash Paliwal, associate professor in the department of politics and international studies at SOAS University, described the contact between India and the Taliban as “a big moment” for both sides. “New Delhi will still be cautious, but this will reshape South Asian geopolitics in consequential ways. The outreach didn’t happen overnight, but is unlikely to halt anytime soon either,” he said.