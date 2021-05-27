Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi HC to hear petition seeking rules against media trial of Sushil Kumar

The Delhi high court will likely hear a petition on Thursday seeking to make standard rules against the media trial of Sushil Kumar, arrested in the murder case of a fellow wrestler, news agency ANI reported.

The petition was filed by Kumar's mother in which she has asked the court to make a set of rules and regulations for reporting criminal cases by considering the rights of the accused and stop the media from sensational reporting in the case.

Sagar Dhankar died on May 5 in a hospital after sustaining major injuries, allegedly by Kumar and his associates during a brawl in Chhatrasal stadium. The two-time Olympic medalist was arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka area with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, a co-accused in the case, on May 23.

The police have found that a dispute over a flat in Model Town owned by Kumar, where Dhankad lived, had snowballed into a clash between the two groups.

On Wednesday, police recorded statements of eight eye-witnesses and interrogated them regarding the involvement of the 23-year-old Olympian.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested four more associates of wrestler Sushil Kumar from the Kanjhawala area of the national capital. "All the four accused persons have disclosed that in the intervening night of May 4, they had gone to Chhatrasal Stadium. They have narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime, ANI quoted the police as saying.

The four accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Bhupi, Mohit alias Bholi, Gulab alias Pahlwan and Majeet alias Chunnil Lal, all four are residents of Haryana. They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs.

Earlier this week, Kumar was interrogated for four hours as police tried to ascertain the sequence of events of May 4. He was also taken to the spot to understand the chronology of the incidents which led to the death of Dhankar.

According to PTI, the investigating team of the crime branch is yet to recover the cell phone and is working to track the device.