Sakshi Malik on ‘our demand’ after meeting Amit Shah over wrestlers' protest

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik on Monday said the wrestlers had a “normal conversation” with Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday night over their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, and no final solution was achieved.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat address the media during their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on May 20. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was a normal conversation and no final solution was achieved. Our demand will be the same, to get the accused arrested," Malik told news agency ANI.

Malik and Bajrang Punia along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. Singh has denied all the charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have not withdrawn our names, Vinesh, I and Bajrang are together in this protest and we have not withdrawn our names," Malik told ANI.

Reportedly, Shah listened to the wrestlers till late in the first such high-level intervention into the ongoing issue. Earlier, the wrestlers spoke with sports minister Anurag Thakur who assured fair probe into their allegations.

The late-night meeting with Shah comes days after the wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the river Ganga, but were stopped by farmers leader Rakesh Tikait who has given an ultimatum to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.

Will continue our fight: Sakshi Malik

Malik's interview comes even as she rejected media reports that wrestlers have withdrawn their protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik was earlier seen at the office of the Northern Railways in the national capital, triggering speculation that she has rejoined her office.

"No this is all rumours we did not pull out of the protest. I came to the office to finish some pending work for a day or two and we are making our strategy on what to do next, how to continue the protest in a non-violent way" Malik told ANI.

When asked about claims that she has rejoined work, the grappler who is an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Railways and needed to finish pending work.

"I have a lot of responsibilities. Till the time we are not sitting on a protest, I have resumed my duties as I am an OSD I and came to finish some pending work. We are looking at our future strategy," she clarified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Olympian wrestler took to Twitter to refute the reports that wrestlers had withdrawn their protest. "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with a Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in the Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," she tweeted.

"The fight will continue till justice is served," Bajrang Punia also said in a tweet.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by the Delhi Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi police have registered 10 complaints and two FIRs against the WFI chief.

The first FIR relates to allegations by a minor and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the second FIR is related to outraging modesty.

WFI chief has, however, said he will "hang himself" if even one accusation against him is true.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON