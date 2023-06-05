Protesting wrestlers meet Amit Shah late on Saturday night, ask for early chargesheet: Report

The wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday night, reports said. The meeting at Amit Shah's residence went on till midnight where the protesters pressed for an early chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, who is also a BJP MP. After being evicted from Jantar Mantar where the country's top wrestlers have been protesting against the alleged sexual misconduct of Brij Bhushan, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joined their railway duties. Wrestlers confirmed meeting Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday night without revealing details of what happened.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened to the wrestlers till late in the first such high-level intervention into the ongoing issue. Earlier, the wrestlers spoke with sports minister Anurag Thakur who assured fair probe into their allegations.

The late-night meeting with Amit Shah comes days after the wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga, but were stopped by farmers leader Rakesh Tikait who has given an ultimatum to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON