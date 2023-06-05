‘Rumour’: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia on reports of withdrawing from protest

Top wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday rejected reports that they have withdrawn from the ongoing protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023. (PTI)

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news,” Malik tweeted sharing a screenshot of a news report from a news channel.

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," Punia tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON