Brij Bhushan’s Ayodhya rally put off after district administration denies permission

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, on Friday postponed his June 5 rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, after the district administration denied permission for the event citing prohibitory orders in the area.

Singh, however, said he postponed the “Jan Chetna Maharally” at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park for “a few days” due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers’ allegations against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation. Singh, however, has refuted the allegations against him.

According to officials familiar with the matter, senior officials of Singh’s hometown Gonda district held a meeting with Ayodhya administration officials over the rally late on Thursday, and decided to defer it citing prohibitory orders in the sensitive temple town under Section 144 of the CrPC that restricts assembly of four or more people.

“Due to imposition of Section 144 in Ayodhya, permission for the rally has been denied,” said Ayodhya circle officer, SP Gautam.

In a Facebook post, the Kaiserganj MP said, “My dear well wishers! With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, while being in the ruling party or in opposition. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me.”

“In the present situation, some political parties are trying to disturb the social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict by holding rallies at various places,” he added.

A senior BJP leader, who didn’t want to be named, said the denial of permission came after clear instructions from the state government.

“In the controversy involving charges of sexual harassment, Ayodhya seers were being drawn into direct confrontation with the khaps of western Uttar Pradesh,” the leader said.

The development comes a week after Ayodhya seers held a press conference to express solidarity with Singh, and demanded an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under which he has been booked. They alleged that the POCSO Act was being misused, and that Singh was being harassed.

