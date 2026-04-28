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Salim Dola, Dawood's close aide and drug lord, deported to India

Salim Dola is reportedly being questioned by intelligence officials and is expected to be handed over to Mumbai police for further questioning.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim's close aide and a drug lord, landed in India after he was deported. He reportedly landed at a technical airport in Delhi on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Salim Dola was detained in Turkey.

Dola was flown in on a special aircraft after his deportation was carried out by intelligence agencies in collaboration with international agencies, ANI reported citing intelligence agency.

It added that Dola is currently being questioned by intelligence officials and is expected to be handed over to Mumbai police for further questioning.

Also read: Dawood aide, drug lord Salim Dola detained in Turkey, may be extradited via UAE

Dola's deportation comes days after he was detained in Turkey's Istanbul. Dola was detained in a joint operation by the Turkish national intelligence organisation, MIT and local police units, based on an Interpol red corner notice (RCN), Hindustan Times reported earlier.

Also read: Gutkha to weed to party pills, then real estate: Indian gangster Salim Dola, with Dawood link, held in Turkey

Who is Salim Dola?

Salim Dola was born into a middle-class family in Ghodapdeo and grew up in Byculla, HT reported earlier citing sources in the crime branch. He went on to befriend Chhota Shakeel and entered the narcotics trade, while the latter was a part of Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Slowly, Dola began supplying gutkha in Mumbai and Delhi, according to police investigations showed. Later, he moved on from gutkha to supplying marijuana or ‘weed’. Dola was arrested thrice in India in drug cases before he fled to the UAE in 2018.

(With inputs from Vinay Dalvi)

 
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