Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie, blinding him in one eye, sentenced to 25 years in jail

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 08:37 PM IST

The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie on stage, causing permanent blindness in one eye, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala.(AP File)
Hadi Matar, 27, was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault for a brutal attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. The incident took place in August 2022, when the author was on stage addressing an audience. 

He was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, leaving him blind in one eye, with a severely damaged liver and a paralysed hand due to nerve injuries in his arm.

The assault occurred more than three decades after the publication of The Satanic Verses, Rushdie’s controversial novel that triggered widespread outrage in parts of the Muslim world for its depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.

Since its release, the book has made Rushdie the target of numerous death threats, culminating in the violent attack.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie, blinding him in one eye, sentenced to 25 years in jail
