Samajwadi Party claims BJP 'extorting money' via tiranga campaign, shares video

As Tricolours dominated the markets under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark India’s 75th Independence Day, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday accused the BJP government of using the drive as a cover to extort money from the poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP shared an unverified video on Twitter where a teacher can be seen asking students of a government school to bring ₹15 for the national flag. The party claims that the video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village. “The nectar festival of freedom has been made the medium of exploitation of the poor. The game of extortion from school children should be stopped in the name of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” the party said while sharing the video.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

In the video, the alleged teacher can be purportedly heard saying in Hindi, “Everyone has to bring ₹15 for the flag. Who all have brought the money? Only two students…even after the government’s order!” He adds, “The prime minister and the Parliament has passed the order that if you want to take part in the campaign, then everyone has to get ₹15 for the drive."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also told the students to "not to fight with the parents" if they don’t give the money, but all the children should try to submit ₹15 to the school.

Modi on Sunday had called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the national flag at our homes," said Modi on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON