Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party claims BJP 'extorting money' via tiranga campaign, shares video

Samajwadi Party claims BJP 'extorting money' via tiranga campaign, shares video

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:55 PM IST
The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP shared an unverified video on Twitter where a teacher can be seen asking students of a government school to bring money for the national flag.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. ((Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))
ByHT News Desk

As Tricolours dominated the markets under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark India’s 75th Independence Day, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday accused the BJP government of using the drive as a cover to extort money from the poor.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP shared an unverified video on Twitter where a teacher can be seen asking students of a government school to bring 15 for the national flag. The party claims that the video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village. “The nectar festival of freedom has been made the medium of exploitation of the poor. The game of extortion from school children should be stopped in the name of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign,” the party said while sharing the video.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

In the video, the alleged teacher can be purportedly heard saying in Hindi, “Everyone has to bring 15 for the flag. Who all have brought the money? Only two students…even after the government’s order!” He adds, “The prime minister and the Parliament has passed the order that if you want to take part in the campaign, then everyone has to get 15 for the drive."

RELATED STORIES

He also told the students to "not to fight with the parents" if they don’t give the money, but all the children should try to submit 15 to the school.

Modi on Sunday had called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the national flag at our homes," said Modi on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
national flag independence samajwadi party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP