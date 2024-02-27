 SP's Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as chief whip amid UP Rajya Sabha polls voting | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as chief whip amid UP Rajya Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as chief whip amid UP Rajya Sabha polls

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 27, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip amid the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip amid the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar Pandey
Manoj Kumar Pandey

