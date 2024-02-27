Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns as chief whip amid UP Rajya Sabha polls
Feb 27, 2024 10:40 AM IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip amid the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip amid the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article