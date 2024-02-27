Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, dies at 93

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, died during treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad on Tuesday, the party said. He was 93. Shafiqur Rahman Barq was admitted to a private hospital in Moradabad after his condition deteriorated after a prolonged illness. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq,(ANI file)

He breathed his last at the hospital Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who has been a four-time MLA, was elected MP from Sambhal for the fifth time in 2019.

"The demise of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb, is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!” the Samajwadi Party said in a post on X.

The development comes days after the Akhilesh Yadav-led party fielded Shafiqur Rahman Barq from the Sambhal seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Condolences

Akhilesh Yadav offered condolences in a post on X. “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad," Akhilesh Yadav said.

“May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!" he added.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary also condoled the death of the senior SP leader. "My condolences on the death of Shri Shafiqur Rahman Barq ji. He was a leader with a real connect with the grassroots!," he said.

Who was Shafiqur Rahman Barq?

Shafiqur Rahman Barq was the oldest member of the current Lok Sabha and had been named by the SP as the candidate for Sambhal in 2024 as well.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq had been in the headlines for his controversial statements on 'Vande Mataram' and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

In August 2021, the Samajwadi party MP was booked for comparing the Taliban terrorists to India's freedom fighters".

Coming out in support of the regime change in Afghanistan, Shafiqur Rahman Barq said the Taliban is fighting for the freedom of their country and Afghan people want freedom under its leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)