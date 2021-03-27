'Same emotion': PM Modi says he was waiting to meet Bangladesh's Matua community since 2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day trip to Bangladesh, met the Matua community members of Orakandi on Sunday and said he felt the same emotions as felt by Matua community members in India after coming to Orakandi. "I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. When I visited Bangladesh in 2015, I had expressed my desire to visit Orakandi," he said.

India will upgrade one middle school and set up a primary school in Orakandi, PM Modi said.

Commencing his speech with 'Hari Bol, PM Modi said, "I got the opportunity to come here by the grace of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur."

"I was speaking to some people here. They were saying who could have thought that India's Prime Minister would visit Orakandi. I am feeling the same emotions my Matua brothers and sisters in India feel coming to Orakadi," PM Modi said. "I have always been very close to the family members of the Thakurbari," he said, referring to Boro ma, Binapani Devi Thakur, the matriarch of sect who passed away in 2019.

His address to the Matua communities of the neighbouring country comes at a time when West Bengal is polling for the first phase of its eight-phase election. Matuas in West Bengal, those who have come to India after partition, make up for a large vote bank in 24 Parganas (North and South) and Nadia.

"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest," PM Modi said.

"During Corona pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that Made in India vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh," PM Modi said.