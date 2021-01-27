IND USA
Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena

A two-term Congress corporator, Sameer Desai has also been the spokesperson of Mumbai Congress.
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Sameer Desai being welcomed into Shiv Sena by Uddhav Thackeray (Photo@ShivSena)

Sameer Desai, a former Mumbai BJP secretary and nephew of late Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, joined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray formally inducted Desai into the party at Matoshree in presence of senior party leaders.

A two-term Congress corporator, Sameer Desai has also been the spokesperson of Mumbai Congress. Desai had switched from Congress to the BJP in 2014.

With the entry of Desai, the Sena hopes to gain ground in Goregaon suburb (P/South ward) where the BJP has made inroads in the previous election. In the 2017 election, the BJP bagged five out of the eight electoral wards in P/South ward.

"Sameer Desai ji welcome to the Shiv Sena family and best wishes for the future,” tweeted Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray.

