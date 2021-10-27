Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sameer Wankhede's sister approaches Women Commission, Police against Nawab Malik
india news

Sameer Wankhede's sister approaches Women Commission, Police against Nawab Malik

Yasmeen Wankhede has written to the Nation Commission for Women requesting to "safeguard her constitutional rights as a woman".
Yasmeen Wankhede with Sameer Wankhede. (Photo: Instagram)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 10:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Advocate Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede has approached the National Commission for Women and the police against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Yasmeen wrote to the Women Commission requesting to "safeguard her constitutional rights as a woman" as Nawab Malik has been sharing her photos from her social media profiles to substantiate his allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

In connection with the ongoing drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested among around 20 others, Nawab Malik has brought allegations of extortion, document forgery against Sameer Wankhede. And in each of the allegations, Yasmeen Wankhede has been linked.

Using a photo posted on her Instagram account, Nawab Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede was in Dubai, though Sameer Wankhede claimed that the photo was taken in Mumbai. Yasmeen had captioned the photo 'Finally vacations #dubailife #dubai' though the location of the photo is marked as 'Mumbai airport'. Sameer Wankhede can be seen with his sister.

Malik used another photo of Yasmeen with Fletcher Patel, who was a witness in some NCB cases and claimed that Sameer Wankhede used a 'friend' as a witness in NCB cases.

On Wednesday, Nawab Malik levelled some fresh allegations against Sameer Wankhede by making the details of his first marriage of 2006 public. Claiming that it was a 'nikah' following Islamic rituals, Malik said that Yasmeen Wankhede's husband Aziz Khan was a witness.

Topics
ncb nawab malik
