Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai top cop seeking protection from legal action amid fresh row over Aryan Khan case

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai, has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner seeking protection from precipitate legal action against him, framing him falsely. The letter comes on a day when a witness in the Aryan Khan case has filed an affidavit levelling several allegations against Wankhede and NCB, including getting his signature on blank papers.

The arrest of Aryan Khan in connection with a cruise rave party early this month has become a politically sensitive issue with the Maharashtra government questioning NCB's actions against Bollywood personalities while drugs of much more quantity are being recovered from elsewhere in the country.

The affidavit of Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, the former driver and bodyguard of private investigator KP Gosavi, brings forth gravest charges against Sameer Wankhede as Prabhakar indicated that "NCB official demanded ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan". Sail claimed he heard KP Gosavi telling some D'Souza over the phone about a demand of ₹25 crore and to settle at ₹18 crore as they "have to give ₹eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

While Sameer Wankhede has refuted these allegations, the central agency has issued a statement saying that the witness needs to submit his prayer to the court instead of social media as the matter is subjudice. "...there are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing," the NCB said referring to the purported ₹25 crore conversation.

Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai top cop seeking protection from legal action

As part of his continuos jibe at the NCB, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik recently threatened Nawab Malik in a public address and said that Wankhede will be put behind the bars. Without naming the minister, Wankhede wrote in his letter that the threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against him on public media by highly respectable public functionaries.

"Hence, you are requested to kindly ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives," Wankhede wrote.