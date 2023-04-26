Same-sex marriage hearing Live: Hearing at 11; Center to present arguments in SC

Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday entered into day 4 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life.

The CJI-led Bench on Special Marriage Act (SMA) interpretation on Tuesday remarked, “…we don't believe Parliament is going to enact anything….there may be unheard voices who may want to preserve their way of life (religious aspect).” The bench is discussing issues with confining the case to only SMA interpretation since other aspects of marriage are governed by the personal laws.