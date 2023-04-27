Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre on Day 6
Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: The top court heard arguments on day 5 on pleas seeking marriage equality.
Same-sex marriage SC hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday entered into day 5 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India. The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.
Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 09:08 AM
Why is India discussing same-sex marriage? 5 points
The Supreme Court's five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday continued hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.
The petitions before the apex court include those seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under various Acts, like the Special Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act.
The arguments from both sides put forth their views. The same-sex couples and LGBTQIA+ activists hope for a judgement in their favour as they strongly argue that marriage is a union of two people - not just a male and a female, while the government strongly opposes this view and affirms that a marriage can take place only between a man and a woman.
"Same-sex marriages are not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children," the government argued in the court. Read Here.
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 08:38 AM
The Supreme Court to hear Centre's arguments today
The Supreme Court will be hearing Centre's arguments on the non-heterosexual unions on Thursday.
Petitioners' arguments were wrapped up on Wednesday and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre.
Mehta urged the court to leave the matter to Parliament. He said, “Wherever legislature has stepped in, they have correspondingly amended other statutes. But, note that none of the various statutes that would be affected have been challenged here. So court cannot do what Parliament can.”