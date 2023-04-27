Same-sex marriage hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Centre on Day 6

Same-sex marriage SC hearing Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday entered into day 5 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India. The Centre requested the top court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".