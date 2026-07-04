‘Sample of brotherhood': Venezuelan FM thanks PM Modi for Op Amistad for earthquake relief

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad today, and lauded the medical services provided there.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that after Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez' visit to India, this is a sample of brotherhood. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

In his press statement at the end of the visit, Gil said that alongside Ambassador of India to Venezuela, PK Ashok Babu, he witnessed the moving demonstration of solidarity, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the helping hand.

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"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.

Gil said further that the Indian experts have treated almost 400 people a day, offering wide range of treatment.

Also Read| Operation Amistad: India works round-the-clock to help quake-hit in Venezuela | Photos

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{{^usCountry}} "We have seen that 400 people a day are being assisted in various matters. We're going to see in the videos people who have been beaten, fractured, hematoma, during earthquakes. We have seen people who are also getting dental care, X-ray unit, minor surgery. We have even seen attention given to rescuers who have been injured during Venezuelan rescue operations who were carrying out rescue operations at the time and who had injuries rescuing their compatriots. In other words, we want comprehensive care, ambassador," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have seen that 400 people a day are being assisted in various matters. We're going to see in the videos people who have been beaten, fractured, hematoma, during earthquakes. We have seen people who are also getting dental care, X-ray unit, minor surgery. We have even seen attention given to rescuers who have been injured during Venezuelan rescue operations who were carrying out rescue operations at the time and who had injuries rescuing their compatriots. In other words, we want comprehensive care, ambassador," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gil said that after Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez' visit to India, this is a sample of brotherhood.

"I would like to thank the government of India and its Prime Minister Modi. We recently visited India, and here's a sample of brotherhood. This is the brotherhood of peoples, serving the Venezuelan people, accompanying us in this moment of grief. I repeat, more than 400 people they are treated daily at this field hospital, primarily people who have been affected during the seismic events of June 24," he said.

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Gil expressed the love and gratitude of Venezuela towards India.

"We have no words to thank you, ambassador, so, well, please forward to the Government of India, part of the Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, all our love, all our dedication, Commander, to the Armed Forces personnel, From India, who are here, doctors, nurses, paramedics, who have been working tirelessly 24 hours a day daily at this hospital, thanks to the National Hippodrome Institute, who has also been providing all the logistical support for the installation," he said.

Gil assured Venezuelans that Rodriguez has their back.

"And well, the people of Venezuela united, Venezuela is not alone, with President Delcy at the helm coordinating all these operations, the Bolivarian government, and well, thank you again," he said.

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Meanwhile, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that last week's earthquake in Venezuela has left more than 2,300 people dead, over 5,000 injured and nearly 16,000 homeless.

In a post on X, he said, “Last week's earthquake in Venezuela has left more than 2300 people dead, over 5000 injured and nearly 16,000 homeless. As search and rescue operations transition to recovery, the death toll is expected to rise. WHO is coordinating Emergency Medical Teams on the ground to provide trauma care and support the national health system in maintaining essential health services. We have delivered more than six metric tons of emergency medical supplies, with another 28 metric tons on the way. We have also released $1.5 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies. This disaster compounds an already severe humanitarian crisis, placing even greater strain on the health system.”